Legendary rock band Styx is teaming up with Oticon, Inc. to stream the world's first live rock concert exclusively to those wearing the company's Opn™ Internet-connected hearing aids. Charlie Brusco, Styx Band Manager and Sheena Oliver, Audiologist & Vice President of Marketing, Oticon Inc. talk more about the concert and what services Oticon provides.
Contact Info
www.Oticon.com/Opn
© 2017 WKYC-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs