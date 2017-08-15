WKYC
Oticon teams with Styx to stream first live rock concert to hearing aid users 8.15.17

WKYC 2:27 PM. EDT August 15, 2017

Legendary rock band Styx is teaming up with Oticon, Inc. to stream the world's first live rock concert exclusively to  those wearing the company's Opn™ Internet-connected hearing aids. Charlie Brusco, Styx Band Manager and Sheena Oliver, Audiologist & Vice President of Marketing, Oticon Inc. talk more about the concert and what services Oticon provides.


 

