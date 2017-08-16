Pandemonium 2017: Unleash 8.16.17

'Pandemonium 2017: Unleash' takes place Saturday September 9th at Cleveland Public Theater. Caitie Hannon Milcinovic Director of Development, Cleveland Public Theatre and Jason Estremera, Board Member, Cleveland Public Theatre & Ensemble Member, Teatro Publico de Cleveland give a preview on what people can expect.
EVENT INFO:
Pandemonium 2017: Unleash
Saturday, September 9, 7pm-midnight
@ Cleveland Public Theatre
For tickets or sponsorship opportunities, visit cptonline.org or call 216-631-2727
