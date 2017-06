McDonald’s is partnering with UberEats! Steve Payne, Owner and Operator of 27 McDonald’s Locations and Ricky Smith, Founder of RAKE and Author of his own children’s book Ricky’s Big Idea, join the show to tell us more about this exciting partnership.





Contact Info:

www.McDonalds.com

www.SmileBooksProject.org

© 2017 WKYC-TV