Peggy Zone Fisher & Sheryl King Benford – The Diversity Center's Walk, Rock, Run 15th Anniversary

The Diversity Center of Northeast Ohio is celebrating the 15th Anniversary of the “Walk Rock and Run” on May 6th!! Joining us today is two very special & important ladies, the President & CEO of the Diversity Center of Northeast Ohio, Peggy Zone Fisher along with Deputy General Manager for Legal Affairs at the Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority, Sheryl King Benford, here to give us more information on this very unified and inspiring event!

Contact & Event Info:

www.DiversityCenterNEO.org

The Diversity Center of Northeast Ohio Presents:

15th Anniversary

“Walk Rock Run”

Saturday, May 6th

