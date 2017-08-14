WKYC
PetFix Northeast Ohio 8.14.17

For us who have fury friends, we treat them like family and therefore we want the best healthcare services for them.  Christie Lucco Executive Director of PetFix Northeast Ohio joined the show to share more information on the best services for our pets.   Contact Info: PetFix Northeast Ohio (216) 732-7040 PetfixNortheastOhio.org

