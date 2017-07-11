Your summer schedule is likely filled with cookouts and BBQs. While burgers and hot dogs are usually the star of the show, Amy Jamieson-Petonic, Registered Dietitian, joins the show with her favorite tips for nutritious and tasty sides, dips, and sips!

Contact Info:

You can find Tommy’s Superfoods in the freezer section @ Kroger, ACME, & Heinen’s

For more information: www.TommysSuperfoods.com

© 2017 WKYC-TV