WKYC
Close

PRE4CLE 9.19.17

Lakeside Today

WKYC 2:58 PM. EDT September 19, 2017

PRE4CLE's Operations and Outreach Specialist Michelle Connavino shares the vision behind PRE4CLE. PRE4CLE focuses on enhancing the quality of preschools in Cleveland.

For more information:
216-575-0061
pre4cle.org/enroll

 

© 2017 WKYC-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories