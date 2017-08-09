Real Travel Vacation Planning 8.9.2017

Hollie spoke with Mom Blogger and Emmy Award-Winning Reporter Kristen Hewitt about travel vacation planning. The first question Hollie asked her was: “What do you mean by getting real about travel?”
Contact Info:
© 2017 WKYC-TV
Live on Lakeside
Hollie spoke with Mom Blogger and Emmy Award-Winning Reporter Kristen Hewitt about travel vacation planning. The first question Hollie asked her was: “What do you mean by getting real about travel?”
Contact Info:
© 2017 WKYC-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs