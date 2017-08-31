Renee Flynn- The Made in Ohio Art & Craft Festival at Hale Farm & Village 8.31.17

The Made in Ohio Art & Craft Festival is a family friendly event that is going to take place at the Hale Farm & Village this weekend. At the event will be vendors such as jewelry artists, potters and a variety of fine craft artists. Event Coordinator, Made in Ohio Renee Flynn joined Michael and Hollie with a preview of what to expect at the event.
EVENT INFO:
The Made in Ohio Art & Craft Festival at Hale Farm & Village
Saturday, September 2 and Sunday, September 3
10 AM TO 5 PM
Tickets are $50
MadeInOhioFestival.com
Contact Info:
HaleFarm.org
