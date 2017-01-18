Looking for some inspiration? How about trying to get it through artwork in downtown Cleveland? The Cleveland Museum of Art has many exhibitions and two of them are called “Basquiat: The Unknown Notebooks” and “Albert Oehlen: Woods Near Oehle.” Reto Thüring is a Curator of Contemporary Art at the Cleveland Museum of Art and joins us to share some information about the exhibits and how some people can see it for free!

Contact Info:

www.ClevelandArt.org

(© 2017 WKYC)