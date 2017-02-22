Richard Bancroft, Akron Home & Flower Show, 2.22.17

Akron Home & Flower Show takes place this weekend and here to tell us about the show is Richard Bancroft, Event Coordinator for the Akron Home & Flower Show.
Event Info:
Friday February 24th 11AM-8PM
Saturday February 25th 11AM- 8PM
Sunday February 26th 11AM-5PM
Admission - $10 at the door ($2 Military/ Senior Discount)
www.AkronHomeAndFlowerShow.com ($3 Discount)
Kids 12 & Under Free
