WKYC
Close

Robert B. Fleming, Cleveland Play House Main Stage Show Season, 2.20.17

Live On Lakeside

WKYC 2:06 PM. EST February 20, 2017

The Cleveland Play House just announced 2017-2018 Main Stage Show Season. Here to talk about what’s coming to Cleveland is CPH’s Associate Artistic Director Robert Barry Fleming.

Contact Info:

www.ClevelandPlayHouse.com

(© 2017 WKYC)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories