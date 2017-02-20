Robert B. Fleming, Cleveland Play House Main Stage Show Season, 2.20.17

The Cleveland Play House just announced 2017-2018 Main Stage Show Season. Here to talk about what’s coming to Cleveland is CPH’s Associate Artistic Director Robert Barry Fleming.
Contact Info:
(© 2017 WKYC)
Live On Lakeside
The Cleveland Play House just announced 2017-2018 Main Stage Show Season. Here to talk about what’s coming to Cleveland is CPH’s Associate Artistic Director Robert Barry Fleming.
Contact Info:
(© 2017 WKYC)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs