Robert Durham & Madeline Rife- College Now Greater Cleveland's Mentoring Program 8.29.17

Mentoring college students can be challenging since you can face various obstacles such as time which gets in the way of building a strong relationship. Robert A. Durham, Director of Scholarship Services and Madeline Rife, Mentoring Program Manager of College Now were in the studio to share the unique online platform to guide mentors and mentees.
CONTACT INFO: www.CollegeNowGC.org/Become-A-Mentor
© 2017 WKYC-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs