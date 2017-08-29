Robert Durham & Madeline Rife- College Now Greater Cleveland's Mentoring Program 8.29.17

Mentoring college students can be challenging since you can face various obstacles such as time which gets in the way of building a strong relationship. Robert A. Durham, Director of Scholarship Services and Madeline Rife, Mentoring Program Manager of College Now were in the studio to share the unique online platform to guide mentors and mentees.

(Photo: @Kevin Kopanski, ©KevinKopanski)

CONTACT INFO: www.CollegeNowGC.org/Become-A-Mentor

