The Yoga to the Rescue Dog Adoptathon Event takes place Saturday, July 15th from noon until 4pm. Rose Rabin, yoga teacher and owner of Soul Stretch, and Karen Spiewacki from Love a Stray join the show to tell us more.





Event Info:

Yoga to the Rescue Dog Adoptathon

Saturday, July 15th

Noon to 4 PM

FREE Yoga Classes @ Noon, 1:30 , & 3 PM

www.SoulStretchMobileYoga.com

