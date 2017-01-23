Ruth Crane - Ears To You Upcoming Gala 1/23/17

We all have been touched by cancer some way or another and it was an honor to have Ruth Crane on the show today. She is a Cancer Survivor and Founder of Ears To You, a nonprofit organization that helps people living with cancer.

Contact Info:

Ears To You

In Hinkley

330-242-3326

EarsToYou.org

Facebook.com/EarsToU

Twitter: @EarsToU

Event Info:

Ears To You Gala

Saturday, March 4th

St. Michael’s Woodside in Broadview Heights

Tickets: EartsToYou.org/Events

