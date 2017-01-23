Ruth Crane - Ears To You Upcoming Gala 1/23/17

We all have been touched by cancer some way or another and it was an honor to have Ruth Crane on the show today. She is a Cancer Survivor and Founder of Ears To You, a nonprofit organization that helps people living with cancer.
Contact Info:
Ears To You
In Hinkley
330-242-3326
EarsToYou.org
Facebook.com/EarsToU
Twitter: @EarsToU
Event Info:
Ears To You Gala
Saturday, March 4th
St. Michael’s Woodside in Broadview Heights
Tickets: EartsToYou.org/Events
