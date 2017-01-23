WKYC
Ryan Ryzner & Jonny Botek - Gilmour Academy's Open House 1/23/17

Are you or anyone you know interested in Science, Medicine, or Engineering? If so, then Gilmour Academy’s  Vector Program could be a great option for you! Ryan Ryzner, Program Director, and Jonny Botek, a student in Gilmour Academy’s Vector Program tell us all about the various coursework offered in the program.

Contact Info:

Gilmour Academy Open House

March 8th

6-8 p.m.

Gilmour.org

