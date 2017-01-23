Ryan Ryzner & Jonny Botek - Gilmour Academy's Open House 1/23/17

Are you or anyone you know interested in Science, Medicine, or Engineering? If so, then Gilmour Academy’s Vector Program could be a great option for you! Ryan Ryzner, Program Director, and Jonny Botek, a student in Gilmour Academy’s Vector Program tell us all about the various coursework offered in the program.
Contact Info:
Gilmour Academy Open House
March 8th
6-8 p.m.
Gilmour.org
(© 2017 WKYC)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs