Ryan Ryzner & Jonny Botek - Gilmour Academy's Open House 1/23/17

Are you or anyone you know interested in Science, Medicine, or Engineering? If so, then Gilmour Academy’s Vector Program could be a great option for you! Ryan Ryzner, Program Director, and Jonny Botek, a student in Gilmour Academy’s Vector Program tell us all about the various coursework offered in the program.

