Sabika Jewelry is a company by women for women that focuses on empowering women to connect, shine, grow and succeed. Alexandra Mayr-Gracik, Vice President of Design & Product Development along with Miriam Mayr, Sales Director, and Danna Hoegler, Cleveland Based Director, join the show to tell us more about Sabika’s beautiful Jewelry.

Contact Info:

www.Sabika-Jewelry.com

