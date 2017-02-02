WKYC
Safari Club International Ohio Chapter Fundraiser-2/2/2017

Live on Lakeside

WKYC 2:28 PM. EST February 02, 2017

Safari Club International is an organization that makes a special effort to take care of veterans and promotes outdoor education to kids and adults all around the world. Scott Bagi is the Safari Club International Ohio chapter president and he is here along with the club’s Disabled Veteran Recipient for 2017 to tell us more about this organization.

Contact Info: www.SafariClub.org

