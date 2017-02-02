Safari Club International Ohio Chapter Fundraiser-2/2/2017

Safari Club International is an organization that makes a special effort to take care of veterans and promotes outdoor education to kids and adults all around the world. Scott Bagi is the Safari Club International Ohio chapter president and he is here along with the club’s Disabled Veteran Recipient for 2017 to tell us more about this organization.
Contact Info: www.SafariClub.org
(© 2017 WKYC)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs