Saftey Town CLE 9.11.17

Michael and Hollie got to sit down with Jess Adanich from Cleveland’s very own Mace Brand. They were able to talk all about the very special event, Safety Town CLE, which features product demos and other resources to help keep your family safe. Safety Town CLE takes place this Thursday, September 14th, in Public Square.





Event Info:

Safety Town CLE

This Thursday, September 14th

11:30 AM-12:30 PM

At Cleveland Public Square

Facebook: Safety Town CLE

