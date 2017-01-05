Want to see all of your favorite Disney characters in one place in Cleveland? Disney On Ice is back presenting “Follow Your Heart” starting tomorrow through January 15th. Two of the show’s stars join us – Sara Buck-Lalonde and her husband Sacha Lalonde, who play Cinderella and Prince Charming – and tell us about what we can expect to see!

Event & Contact Info:

Disney On Ice Presents “Follow Your Heart”

January 6th – 15th

Quicken Loans Arena

www.TheQArena.com