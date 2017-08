The 4th annual Heels and Wheels event is quickly approaching! Venetta Perry from the March of Dimes and Sara Donnersbach, NEO Market Board Chair, March of Dimes, join the show to tell us more about it.

Event Info:

4TH Annual Heels & Wheels

Friday, August 11th

5:30 – 7:30pm

Axelrod Buick GMC

6603 Brookpark Rd., in Parma

AxelrodBuickGMC.com

