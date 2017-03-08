WKYC
Close

Seth Coblentz & Jason Gergon, Hartville Marketplace & Flea Market, 3.8.17

Live On Lakeside

WKYC 2:10 PM. EST March 08, 2017

The Hartville Marketplace & Flea Market is this Saturday, March 11th for their Annual Flavorful Food Show! Joining us now is Seth Coblentz, Manager and Chef Jason Gergon of Hartville Marketplace & Flea Market to give us a preview of their delicious foods and to tell us about the upcoming event.

 

Contact Info:

(330) 667-9860

www.HartvilleMarketplace.com

 

Event Info:

Hartville Marketplace’s Flavorful Food Show

ONE DAY ONLY EVENT!!

This Saturday, March 11th

10 AM – 2 PM 

© 2017 WKYC-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories