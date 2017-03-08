Seth Coblentz & Jason Gergon, Hartville Marketplace & Flea Market, 3.8.17

The Hartville Marketplace & Flea Market is this Saturday, March 11th for their Annual Flavorful Food Show! Joining us now is Seth Coblentz, Manager and Chef Jason Gergon of Hartville Marketplace & Flea Market to give us a preview of their delicious foods and to tell us about the upcoming event.
Contact Info:
(330) 667-9860
Event Info:
Hartville Marketplace’s Flavorful Food Show
ONE DAY ONLY EVENT!!
This Saturday, March 11th
10 AM – 2 PM
