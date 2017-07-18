WKYC
Close

Smart & beautiful technology for the kitchen 7.18.17

Live on Lakeside

WKYC 1:46 PM. EDT July 18, 2017

Last month we spoke with Chef, Leading Wellness Journalist, and Best-selling Author Candace Kumai about Smart and beautiful technology to help enhance your kitchen experience.

CONTACT INFO:

 

© 2017 WKYC-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories