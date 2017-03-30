The Sixth Annual “Pieces of Hope for Autism” Fundraising Campaign at Panera Bread kicks off this upcoming Monday, April 3rd. Regional Marketing Director, Stephanie Terrill is with us today with more on this campaign and how you can get involved.
Contact Info:
Panera Bread’s Sixth Annual “Pieces of Hope for Autism”
Fundraising Campaign
Monday, April 3rd – Sunday April 9th
Pre-Order your Cookies at
www.Covelli.com/Autism or visit any local NEO
Panera Bread Bakery starting Monday!
© 2017 WKYC-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs