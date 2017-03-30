The Sixth Annual “Pieces of Hope for Autism” Fundraising Campaign at Panera Bread kicks off this upcoming Monday, April 3rd. Regional Marketing Director, Stephanie Terrill is with us today with more on this campaign and how you can get involved.

Contact Info:

Panera Bread’s Sixth Annual “Pieces of Hope for Autism”

Fundraising Campaign

Monday, April 3rd – Sunday April 9th

Pre-Order your Cookies at

www.Covelli.com/Autism or visit any local NEO

Panera Bread Bakery starting Monday!

