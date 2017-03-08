Steve Legerski, Summit Racing Equipment I-X Piston Powered Auto-Rama, 3.8.17

Cleveland is A City of Champions!! March 17th – 19th you can come see more Champions and new ones to be crowned at the 2017 Summit Racing Equipment I-X Piston Powered Auto-Rama next weekend at the I-X Center. Joining us today is Steve Legerski, Show Manager to give us a preview of the thunderous excitement taking place next weekend.

Contact Info:

www.PistonPowerShow.com

Event Info:

Summit Racing Equipment I-X Piston Powered Auto-Rama

At the I-X Center

March 17th – 19th (NEXT WEEKEND!!)

