Steve Legerski, Summit Racing Equipment I-X Piston Powered Auto-Rama, 3.8.17

Cleveland is A City of Champions!! March 17th – 19th you can come see more Champions and new ones to be crowned at the 2017 Summit Racing Equipment I-X Piston Powered Auto-Rama next weekend at the I-X Center. Joining us today is Steve Legerski, Show Manager to give us a preview of the thunderous excitement taking place next weekend.
Contact Info:
Event Info:
Summit Racing Equipment I-X Piston Powered Auto-Rama
At the I-X Center
March 17th – 19th (NEXT WEEKEND!!)
