Sue Nall- Innovative Steps to Treat Urinary Incontinence 8.31.17

The Village of Marymount is taking positive steps to tackle urinary incontinence. Sue Nall, Executive Director, The Village at Marymount joined the set of Live on Lakeside to talk about some innovative approaches to incontinence that The Village at Marymount is successfully using with its assisted residents suffering from urinary incontinence.

