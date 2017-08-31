Sue Nall- Innovative Steps to Treat Urinary Incontinence 8.31.17

The Village of Marymount is taking positive steps to tackle urinary incontinence. Sue Nall, Executive Director, The Village at Marymount joined the set of Live on Lakeside to talk about some innovative approaches to incontinence that The Village at Marymount is successfully using with its assisted residents suffering from urinary incontinence.
CONTACT INFO:
The Village at Marymount
216-332-1396
www.VillageAtMarymount.com
© 2017 WKYC-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs