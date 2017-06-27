Summer Sensations Must-Haves 6.27.17

Candance Corey, Beauty and Style Expert, joins the show to keep us up-to-date on the summer beauty and style trends.
JCPenney- JCPenney.com/NowTrending
Premier Protein Clear- Tropical Punch -$19.98/12 pack at Sam's Club
Curél Hydra Therapy-Wet Skin Moisturizer-$7.99 - $10.99 at stores nationwide
Bioré Skincare-Charcoal Acne Collection-$6.49 at stores nationwide
Alterna Haircare-Caviar Omega+ Anti-Frizz Dry Oil Mist-$32 at Sephora
