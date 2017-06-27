WKYC
Close

Summer Sensations Must-Haves 6.27.17

Live on Lakeside

WKYC 2:28 PM. EDT June 27, 2017

Candance Corey, Beauty and Style Expert, joins the show to keep us up-to-date on the summer beauty and style trends.

JCPenney-  JCPenney.com/NowTrending

Premier Protein Clear- Tropical Punch -$19.98/12 pack at Sam's Club

Curél Hydra Therapy-Wet Skin Moisturizer-$7.99 - $10.99 at stores nationwide

Bioré Skincare-Charcoal Acne Collection-$6.49  at stores nationwide

Alterna Haircare-Caviar Omega+ Anti-Frizz Dry Oil Mist-$32 at Sephora

    Contact Info:

www.CandaceCorey.com

© 2017 WKYC-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories