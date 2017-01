Sunny Anderson, Food Network personality and Best-Selling cookbook author, never seems to surprise us with her amazing recipes and ideas when it comes to food. Get your napkins ready as Sunny takes us on a Super Bowl food voyage and shows us new ways to entertain with her Ultimate Snack Stadiums and have you hyped up for the game.

Contact Info:

www.Facebook.com/HeluvaGood

(© 2017 WKYC)