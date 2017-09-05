Tami Brown- The Fun Never Stops at Greater Cleveland Aquarium 9.5.17

Summer’s over but there is still a lot going on over there at the Greater Cleveland Aquarium for families! General Manager of Greater Cleveland Aquarium, Tami Brown joins us to talk about all of their new, fun & upcoming events!
Event Info:
Greater Cleveland Aquarium Presents:
Grandparents’ Weekend!
Friday, September 8th – Sunday, September 10th
10 AM – 5 PM
www.GreaterClevelandAquarium.com
Other Info:
International “Talk Like a Pirate” Day!
Tuesday, September 19th
10 AM - 5 PM
www.GreaterClevelandAquarium.com
