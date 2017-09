The Homearama 2.0 is back after almost 10 years--- better than ever ! President of the Local Home Builders Association and President of Otero Signature Homes, Ted Otero joins us with all of the details of this great home event!



Event Info:

Home Builders Association of Greater Cleveland’s Homearama 2.0

September 8 – 24th

www.HBACleveland.com





