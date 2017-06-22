WKYC
Close

The Actress Dishes on How She's taking a "Less is More" Approach this Summer 6.22.17

Live on Lakeside

WKYC 1:49 PM. EDT June 22, 2017

Actress Anna Camp is teaming up with Nestea and Nestea Tiny House Project. It’s a less is more approach. We asked Anna to tell us about the new products Nestea has to offer.

Contact Info:

 

www.Nestea-USA.com

© 2017 WKYC-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories