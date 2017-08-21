WKYC
Close

The Busy Parent's Back to School Guidebook

Live on Lakeside

WKYC 1:27 PM. EDT August 21, 2017

Back to school season is now in full swing. Nicole Feliciano, CEO, Momtrends gives tips on how to help your kids transition back into the classroom. 

 


 

Contact Info

 

www.Momtrends.com

© 2017 WKYC-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories