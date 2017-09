Lindsay, Chris and their children Gavin and Ryann discuss raising funds for heart disease research through the Cleveland Heart Walk. The Balmert Family, who have a "heart warrior" of their own, Ryan, share their journey.

Follow Ryann's Journey: TeamBalmert.com





For more information:

Cleveland Heart Walk

September 23 at 7am

@ Mall C

Heart.org/ClevelandWalk

