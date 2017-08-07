The Cleveland National Air Show 8.7.17

The 2017 Cleveland National Air Show presented by Drug Mart will feature the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and will take place Labor Day Weekend. Here to tell us more is Kim Dell, Executive Director of Cleveland National Air Show.





EVENT INFO:

2017 Cleveland National Air Show

Burke Lakefront Airport

Sept. 2-4

(216) 781-0747

www.ClevelandAirShow.com

Tickets are also available at local Discount Drug Mart stores

© 2017 WKYC-TV