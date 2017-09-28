WKYC
Dancing Wheels Company ON DISPLAY Event 9.28.17

Lakeside Today

WKYC 2:49 PM. EDT September 28, 2017

The Dancing Wheels Company & School is teaming up with United Healthcare to celebrate International Day for Persons with Disabilities! President, Founding Artistic Director and Dancer Mary Verdi-Fletcher, alongside Dancer and Tour Manager, Sara Lawrence-Sucato, preview ON DISPLAY/Cleveland, including a sneak peek, in-studio dance performance! 


Event Information:
ON DISPLAY/Cleveland
Friday, October 20 from 12pm-1pm
Sunday, December 3 from 1pm-2pm
@ University Hospitals
DancingWheels.org

