The Dancing Wheels Company & School is teaming up with United Healthcare to celebrate International Day for Persons with Disabilities! President, Founding Artistic Director and Dancer Mary Verdi-Fletcher, alongside Dancer and Tour Manager, Sara Lawrence-Sucato, preview ON DISPLAY/Cleveland, including a sneak peek, in-studio dance performance!
Event Information:
ON DISPLAY/Cleveland
Friday, October 20 from 12pm-1pm
Sunday, December 3 from 1pm-2pm
@ University Hospitals
DancingWheels.org
© 2017 WKYC-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs