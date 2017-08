The Fest, a one-day, annual Catholic Family Festival takes place this Sunday. Jim Milano, founder of Milano Monuments, and Father Bob Stec, Founder of the Catholic Fest, join the show with more information.

Event Info:

17th Annual The FEST

Sunday, August 6th

Noon - 10 PM

Center for Pastoral Leadership

28700 Euclid Ave. in Wickliffe

www.TheFest.us

