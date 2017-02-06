WKYC
Yellow Tail, The First Fine Wine to Advertise in the Big Game in Nearly 40 years

WKYC 3:03 PM. EST February 06, 2017

Of Course, the Big Game was yesterday and you might have seen the Yellow Tail commercial. Today the Yellow Tail Guy is here to tell us more about the company which is the first wine in 40 years to advertise during the Super Bowl. 

