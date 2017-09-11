The “Sinatra of Magic” got to join us in studio today. Magician & Illusionist, David Anthony sat down with Michael and Hollie for a preview of his upcoming magic show coming this weekend to the Alex Theater at Metropolitan at The 9! Watch to see if David is able to make Michael disappear!
Event Info:
The Magic of David Anthony
Saturday, September 16th
8-9:30PM
At Alex Theater at Metropolitan at The 9
www.DAnthonyMagic.com
© 2017 WKYC-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs