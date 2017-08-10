The Gathering Place 8.10.17

On July 31st, the new West Side location for The Gathering Place, named The Sandy Borelli Center, opened in the Cuyahoga Community College Corporate College West building. Eileen Saffran, founder and chief executive officer at The Gathering Place and Sandy Borelli, a two-time cancer survivor & Honorary Board Member at The Gathering Place, join the show with more information.

Contact Info:

The Gathering Place

216-595-9546

www.touchedbycancer.org

