The Greater Cleveland Aquarium 7.10.17

The Greater Cleveland Aquarium is taking part in the Professional Association of Diving Instructors’ International Women’s Day. It’s an annual celebration established to narrow the gender gap in diving and to strengthen the diving community. Halle Minshall, Dive Safety Coordinator at the Greater Cleveland Aquarium, joins the show to tell us more.

Contact Info:

Greater Cleveland Aquarium Celebrates

PADI International Women’s Dive Day

Saturday, July 15, 10am – 5pm

West Bank of the Flats – FirstEnergy Powerhouse

2000 Sycamore Street, Cleveland, OH 44113

216.862.8803

www.greaterclevelandaquarium.com

