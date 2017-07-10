WKYC
Close
Weather Alert 9 weather alerts
Close

The Greater Cleveland Aquarium 7.10.17

Live on Lakeside

WKYC 12:59 PM. EDT July 10, 2017

The Greater Cleveland Aquarium is taking part in the Professional Association of Diving Instructors’ International Women’s Day. It’s an annual celebration established to narrow the gender gap in diving and to strengthen the diving community. Halle Minshall, Dive Safety Coordinator at the Greater Cleveland Aquarium, joins the show to tell us more.

Contact Info:

Greater Cleveland Aquarium Celebrates

PADI International Women’s Dive Day

Saturday, July 15, 10am – 5pm

West Bank of the Flats – FirstEnergy Powerhouse

2000 Sycamore Street, Cleveland, OH 44113

216.862.8803

www.greaterclevelandaquarium.com

© 2017 WKYC-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories