The Greater Cleveland Aquarium 7.10.17

The Greater Cleveland Aquarium is taking part in the Professional Association of Diving Instructors’ International Women’s Day. It’s an annual celebration established to narrow the gender gap in diving and to strengthen the diving community. Halle Minshall, Dive Safety Coordinator at the Greater Cleveland Aquarium, joins the show to tell us more.
Greater Cleveland Aquarium Celebrates
PADI International Women’s Dive Day
Saturday, July 15, 10am – 5pm
West Bank of the Flats – FirstEnergy Powerhouse
2000 Sycamore Street, Cleveland, OH 44113
216.862.8803
www.greaterclevelandaquarium.com
