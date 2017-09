First Student's transportation location manager Nikki McDaniel previews the third-annual Safety Dog Bus Tour, a nationwide tour that not only emphasizes school bus safety, but fun and interactivity as well!





For more information:

Safety Dog Bus Tour

September 23

10:30am-2:30pm

@ Sparky DiBiasio Stadium (711 E. 22nd St. in Euclid)

SafetyDogBusTour.com

© 2017 WKYC-TV