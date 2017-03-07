WKYC
Close

Tim Baker- Tool Rental 3/7/17

Live on Lakeside

WKYC 1:44 PM. EST March 07, 2017

People spend a lot of money on home improvement projects not knowing that they don’t have to. Home Depot spokesperson, Tim Baker is here to tell us how we can do projects on our own.

Contact Info:

1-800-HOMEDEPOT

www.homedepot.com

 

(© 2017 WKYC)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories