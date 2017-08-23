Timeless Laser 8.23.17

Dr. Stephanie Chrishoun joined the set of Live on Lakeside to discuss about ways we can protect our skin from sun damage and how treat your skin after sun damage.
For more information:
Timeless Laser & Skin Care
440-779-1000
© 2017 WKYC-TV
Live on Lakeside
Dr. Stephanie Chrishoun joined the set of Live on Lakeside to discuss about ways we can protect our skin from sun damage and how treat your skin after sun damage.
For more information:
Timeless Laser & Skin Care
440-779-1000
© 2017 WKYC-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs