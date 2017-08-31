Tom Hablitzel & Toni Carlo- Cleveland Heart Walk 8.31.17

The American Heart Association is expecting 13,000 people to gather on Mall C for the Cleveland Heart Walk. The Walk’s Chairman Tom Hablitzel and the American Heart Association Cleveland Metro Executive Director, Toni Carlo joined Hollie on set to discuss the upcoming event and what to expect.
EVENT INFO:
Cleveland Heart Walk
September 23
Starts 7:00 AM
Check-In 8:00 AM
Length of Walk 1 & 3 Mile
Mall C (301 Lakeside Avenue)
Register: Heart.org/ClevelandWalk
