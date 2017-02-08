UH Heart & Vascular Center & American Heart Association

WKYC
February 08, 2017

February is Heart Month, the American Heart Association and University Hospitals Harrington Heart & Vascular Institute are partnering to engage Northeast Ohioans in important actions that can reduce the risk of Heart disease. Dr. Mahazarin Ginwalla, Cardiologist at UH Heart & Vascular Center and Toni Carlo Executive Director of the American Heart Association Cleveland are here to tell us more about this partnership. 

