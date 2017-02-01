UNCF is the nation’s largest and most effective minority education organization. For more than seven decades UNCF has been able to raise more than 4.5 BILLION dollars and help more than 400 thousand students attend and graduate college. Today we have in the studio Vallery B. Gaines, Area Development Director and TiaMarshae Sanford, Assistant with UNCF to tell us about their new campaign “Build A Better Future”.

