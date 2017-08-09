Veterans Experience Action Center 8.9.2017

Listen up, veterans: if you need assistance with filing new claims or seeking information regarding available Veterans benefits, then you should check out the Veterans Experience Center. Here to tell you more are Susan Fueher, Medical Center Director at the Northeast Ohio VA Health Care System, and Timothy Oldani, MSW, of the U.S. Dept. of Veterans Affairs.
EVENT INFO:
Veterans Experience Action Center
August 10th & 11th: 9 AM – 2 PM
August 12th: 9 AM – NOON
TRI-C West Campus,11000 W. Pleasant Valley Rd., Parma
Parking in Lots C & D
(216) 436-2000
Web Chat: 211oh.org
CONTACT INFO:
Northeast Ohio VA Health Care System
216-739-7000, extension 2102
© 2017 WKYC-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs