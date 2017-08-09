Veterans Experience Action Center 8.9.2017

Listen up, veterans: if you need assistance with filing new claims or seeking information regarding available Veterans benefits, then you should check out the Veterans Experience Center. Here to tell you more are Susan Fueher, Medical Center Director at the Northeast Ohio VA Health Care System, and Timothy Oldani, MSW, of the U.S. Dept. of Veterans Affairs.

EVENT INFO:

Veterans Experience Action Center

August 10th & 11th: 9 AM – 2 PM

August 12th: 9 AM – NOON

TRI-C West Campus,11000 W. Pleasant Valley Rd., Parma

Parking in Lots C & D

(216) 436-2000

Web Chat: 211oh.org

CONTACT INFO:

Northeast Ohio VA Health Care System

216-739-7000, extension 2102

www.Cleveland.VA.gov

© 2017 WKYC-TV