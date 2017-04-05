Victoria Rogers – Chance to Share up to $1 Million with Knight Arts Challenge 4.5.17

The Knight Foundation’s Knight Arts Challenge funds the best ideas for engaging and enriching communities through the arts. This year, they are giving away a total of $7.8 MILLION to ideas in four cities and one of those four cities happens to be Akron, Ohio! Joining us today with some exciting details about this upcoming event is the Vice President of the Arts at the Knight Foundation, Victoria Rogers.





Contact/ Event Info:

The 2017 Knights Art Challenge

Deadline: Friday, April 28th

www.KnightArts.org

