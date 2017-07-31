WKYC
Close

What is Multiple Myeloma? 7.31.17

Live on Lakeside

WKYC 12:49 PM. EDT July 31, 2017

Last week we spoke to Hematologist/Oncologist Dr. James Berenson about Multiple Myeloma. The first question we asked him was “What is Multiple Myeloma, and who does it affect?”

CONTACT INFO: 
www.Empliciti.com

© 2017 WKYC-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories