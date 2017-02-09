WKYC
What to expect at the Grammys- 2/9/17

Live on Lakeside

WKYC 2:30 PM. EST February 09, 2017

Music’s biggest night will take place at the Grammy Awards this coming Sunday. Entertainment Tonight’s Kevin Frazier is on to tell us what we could possibly see at the awards show.

www.ETonline.com

